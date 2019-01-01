Man who drowned in Bear Lake recovered Sunday afternoon

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Officials have recovered and identified the body of a man who fell off his inner tube and drowned in Bear Lake, Saturday night.

According to Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Martin T. Garcia, 27 of Logan, was found Sunday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m.

Garcia fell off his inflatable inner tube in the North Beach area at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nearby kayakers attempted to reach Garcia to assist him, but he became submerged underwater.

Initial search efforts by various agencies were called off Saturday night, but resumed Sunday morning.

Garcia’s body was discovered by divers utilizing SONAR equipment.