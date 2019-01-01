BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Ada County Coroner says an elderly man who was found dead in his home after returning from a trip to China does not appear to have been infected with the new coronavirus, but more testing is being done out of an abundance of caution.

The coroner says the body of 71-year-old Frederick Gilbert was found in his Boise home on Sunday.

Authorities learned he had returned to Boise on Feb. 5 after traveling to India and China.

The coroner says results from advanced testing are expected to take about 10 days.