SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A Utah man who allegedly set his pregnant girlfriend on fire has been charged with aggravated attempted murder.

Andrew Todd Curtis of Moab was charged Friday and is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail. He faces five years to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Authorities say they received a report that someone had been set on fire at a motel on Oct. 22.

They found a 34-year-old woman who had been badly burned. The victim was taken to a hospital with burns over 70% of her body.

No attorney was listed who could comment on Curtis’ behalf.