SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in Utah say a man has turned himself in amid reports that authorities were searching for a driver who fled after striking a 9-year-old boy walking on a sidewalk in Payson, Utah.

The boy was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon in serious condition.

A photograph of the boy published by by KUTV-TV shows him in a neck brace with cuts and bruises across his face and head.

Payson police have not released the name of the man who turned himself in Thursday, and said charges are pending.

Source: KUTV-TV