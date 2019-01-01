CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead in a drainage tunnel under an interstate in southwest Utah.

Cedar City police identified the man Monday as Johnny Dale Rollins and said they did not find any signs of foul play. Rollins’ cause of death was not immediately available.

KSL-TV reports two children found skeletal remains under Interstate 15 on Dec. 28 and told their parents.

When Rollins was reported missing in March 2018, his family told police he was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and had other health issues related to a previous stroke.

