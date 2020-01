OGDEN, Utah (AP) – A man was found dead in a two-story house that caught fire in Ogden.

The Ogden Fire Department says neighbors reported the fire at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Crews battled the fire for about 30 minutes before they could get inside. The man’s body was found on the floor upstairs.

The department has not released the man’s name.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the house is estimated at $200,000.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News