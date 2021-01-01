SPRINGDALE, UTAH (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a 43-year-old man who is believed to have fallen from a towering rock formation in Zion National Park.

The body of Jason Hartwell, 43, was found Friday at the base of Angels Landing. It showed signs of injuries consistent with a high-level fall.

Hartwell’s body was found following reports from park visitors that someone had fallen off the rocky promontory.

A steep, winding trail that climbs up Angel’s Landing and the surrounding area have seen numerous fatal accidents, including a 42-year-old Utah man whose body was found Feb. 19.