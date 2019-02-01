Man accused of pointing weapon at protesters to stand trial

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man accused of pointing a bow and arrow at protesters has been ordered to stand trial on four criminal counts.

The Deseret News reported that Brandon McCormick, 57, has not yet entered a plea to four third-degree felony charges stemming from the incident.

Officials say that McCormick loaded an arrow and aimed it toward those protesting the death of George Floyd in Salt Lake City on May 30.

The incident occurred shortly after officials say McCormick yelled “all lives matter” and used the N-word toward the protesters.

He did not injure anyone before a group swarmed and attacked him.

Source: Deseret News