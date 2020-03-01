PROVO, Utah (AP) — Four Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are in isolation after arresting a man who is accused of assaulting a woman after he reportedly tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Authorities tell the Daily Herald that 31-year-old Matthew Jarel Harding also threatened police officers with a small kitchen knife after they arrived at the scene in Eagle Mountain.

Harding had put a knife to the women’s throat while she was driving, then struck her after she stopped the car and ran.

She later told police he had been drinking since testing positive for COVID-19.