CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Republican mega-donor Foster Friess has decided not to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.

Friess said Monday a Senate run would distract from his ongoing efforts to promote government spending transparency, school safety and other issues he feels are important.

Friess is a 79-year-old investor and philanthropist from Jackson Hole who has donated millions to Republicans and conservative causes. He finished second in a six-way Republican gubernatorial primary in 2018.

Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis, so far, is the only prominent Republican running to replace U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who plans to retire after four terms. Other candidates include Converse County commissioner and businessman, Robert Short, geologist Mark Armstrong, and Wyoming Army National Guard veteran, Joshua Wheeler.