Maintenance Technician – Evanston Housing Authority

The Evanston Housing Authority of the City of Evanston is hiring a full time Maintenance Technician.

Duties of this position include painting, drywall repair, replacement of durable appliances, landscaping maintenance, plowing snow and other general repairs such as light electrical and plumbing work. It requires some lifting and the ability to shovel snow and or dirt. This also requires some “on-call” rotation with co-workers.

Pay range will be between $18.50 and $20.00 per hour D.O.E.

This position also qualifies for an excellent benefits package including the Wyoming Retirement System. Applicants must have a clean driving record with a Wyoming Driver’s license or the ability to obtain one.

Applications available Monday through Thursday at our 155 Apache Drive office in Evanston.