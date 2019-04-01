Mail-in ballots to be sent following delays in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Democrats in Wyoming have announced mail-in ballots for the upcoming Democratic presidential caucus are scheduled to be sent out Wednesday following delays.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Tuesday that the state Democratic Party originally told voters that ballots would arrive mid-February, but printing delays and weather-related road closures postponed the process.

Democratic officials say a second mailing of ballots is also scheduled to account for those who registered to vote after the first list of mail-outs was compiled.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by March 20.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune