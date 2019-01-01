https://mylocalradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1050_Nathan-Walker-Main-Street-Lau.mp3



Gateway Inn and Main St. Laundry located in Lyman, Wyoming would like for it’s customers to know that both businesses will REMAIN OPEN during the current virus outbreak situation.

Jake Hibbard talks with Nathan Walker about how the laundromat is a vital service to the community and how its low foot traffic at any given time makes it perfectly safe, while still following all state orders and regulations. Walker talks about how the Gateway Inn’s rooms are accessed from the outdoors, allowing them to continue to serve customers, and what extra steps the Inn is taking to keep patrons rooms safe and clean.