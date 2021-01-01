BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor. The 58-year-old Republican announced the decision Wednesday at a news conference in Idaho Falls.

McGeachin is a businesswoman from Idaho Falls and served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012.

She contested Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions when COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system.

McGeachin drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an antigovernment group in the Statehouse.