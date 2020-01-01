ALCOVA, WYO. | By NATE PEREZ (AP) — A reservoir in central Wyoming is both a serene and peculiar place to visit this winter. Alcova Reservoir is typically low this time of year but lately has been drawn down 29 feet below the usual winter operating level for repair work.

The reservoir 30 minutes from Casper is busy in summer but quiet in winter.

Recent visitors include Dino Wenino, who paddles his kayak around where previously submerged fishing rods, boating equipment and other trash can be seen on shore.

Wenino tells the Casper Star-Tribune he doesn’t have a care in the world while he’s out in nature.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune