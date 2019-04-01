IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – BLM Idaho Fire assisted INL Fire Department on containing the Lost River Fire, which started before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The blaze is located 10 miles east of Arco, southwest of U.S. Highway 26 and approximately a mile northeast of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Radioactive Waste Management Complex.

The size of the blaze was estimated between 1,000 and 1,500 acres.

Forward fire progress has been stopped and fire lines have been completed around the fire’s perimeter.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by Thursday evening.

The exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, but it is suspected to have been started by lightning.