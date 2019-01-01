REXBURG, IDAHO (AP) — Administrators at nursing homes and assisted living centers in Idaho have started pen pal programs for their residents to safely interact with others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Post Register reported that Madison Carriage Cove Activities Director Emily Spencer collected the names of residents who were interested and put out a Facebook call asking people to write them.

Spencer says five residents had signed up for the program in late August, including 63-year-old Loretta Byington, who moved into the nursing home last summer.

Byington has said the letters from her seven pen pals have helped and made her hopeful.

The pen pal programs are now spreading throughout the region.

Source: Post Register