BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill says he won’t seek re-election. Hill announced his decision Thursday.

Hill has served in the Idaho Senate for 19 years, more than half of that as Senate president pro tempore. He served under four governors.

The retired accountant from Rexburg says he plans to more fully enjoy spending time with his wife and 20 grandchildren.

Hill’s term ends in November. He says serving in the Senate has been an incredible experience he will always treasure.