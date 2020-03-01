LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A mayor in northern Utah has asked for a citywide mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19, a request that has drawn mixed reactions from Cache County council members and city residents.

The Herald Journal reported that Logan Mayor Holly Daines said the mandate would help protect the community as students return to school.

The request came after Republican Gov. Gary Herbert issued a mask mandate in all K-12 schools, and Utah State University implemented a similar rule on its campus in Logan.

The drafted proposal is expected to be sent to the Bear River Health Department, who will then send it to the state for consideration.

Source: The Herald Journal