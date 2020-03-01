LOGAN, Utah (AP) — City officials in Logan, Utah, have passed a resolution meant to educate residents about the benefits of wearing masks during the pandemic instead of extending a citywide mask mandate.

The Herald Journal reported that the Logan Municipal Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday not to extend the mask mandate, which is set to expire Aug. 30 when the state of emergency order ends.

The resolution is scheduled to go into effect until Oct. 15. Council member Jess Bradfield said many residents are willing to wear a mask but the mandates have led to conflicts.

He instead encourages residents to do the right thing and follow professional guidance.

Source: The Herald Journal