Here is a list of some of the area’s announcements, closures and cancellations. You can also find updates posted to our Facebook page @Mylocalradio. Please contact us, or direct us to a Facebook post to have your announcement included on this list. Thank you.

UPDATED: MAR 18 2020 – 5:20 PM

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 CLOSURES

UCSD #1 schools and facilities will be closed from Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, April 3, 2020. Additional information regarding the hard closing of schools will be forthcoming. Please visit the district website (www.uinta1.com) for the most up-to-date information.

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 FOOD ASSISTANCE

To support our children’s health and nutrition within our community, UCSD #1 has set up five (5) sites where families can come pick up breakfast & lunch sack meals. The locations for pickup are as follows: North Evanston Elementary, Clark Elementary, Evanston Middle School, Davis Middle School, and Horizon Jr/Sr High.

Pickup times will be from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday through Friday. For your convenience, stop by one of the schools, and pick up both a breakfast and lunch grab and go bag. This meal will be available to all children ages 18 and under in our community. The child must be present to receive the grab and go bag. This is not an income-based program, all children are welcome. There will be no charge for these meals.

We hope that this program will support our children within the community. Please limit your participation if you or your children are showing any signs of fever, coughing, or other flu like symptoms. This will help prevent the spread of illness throughout our community, as our goal is to get our children back to school as soon as safely possible.

Should you have any questions, please contact Linda Martin, Food Service Director, at 307-789-7571.

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #4 CLOSURES

UCSD #4 schools and facilities will be closed through at least Sunday, April 5th, 2020.

We will communicate with families as soon as we have the necessary information to make future decisions.

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #4 FOOD ASSISTANCE

During the school closure Uinta 4 will continue to serve lunch using a grab and go sack lunch approach. Our goal is to target those students enrolled in Uinta 4 schools who rely on the school’s free and reduced lunch program. Sack lunches will be prepared at the school and distributed to families curbside.

Sack lunches will be available starting Tuesday, March 24th from 11:00 12:30 from the bus loop at the K-8 building. Parents should enter the bus loop and stop behind the car in front of you. You will then proceed through the bus loop to the distribution stand where you may pick up a lunch for each of your school children. Please be patient and proceed through the loop in a line. We anticipate it will move quite quickly and efficiently.

If you have any questions regarding lunch service during this time please call the district office at 307-782-3377.

UINTA COUNTY GOVERNMENT

As it is essential that the Uinta County government continue to provide services and benefits, effective March 18, 2020, and continuing through at least April 3, 2020, the Uinta County Clerk, Uinta County Treasurer, Uinta County Assessor, Uinta County Planning & Zoning, Uinta County Fair Office and Uinta County Human Services will conduct regular business solely through mail, email, and telephone. The Uinta County Clerk of District Court, Uinta County Public Health and Uinta County Attorney’s Office will remain open to the public but prefer a prior appointment. The Uinta County Sheriff will continue to operate in its normal fashion. We ask that you please utilize 9-1-1 wisely for emergency situations and be aware of the burden on our first responders at this time. Please refer to each department for more specific policies and procedures, on Facebook @Uinta County, WY or by the following telephone numbers:

Assessor: 307-783-0338

County Clerk: 307-783-0306

County Commissioners: 307-783-0519

Treasurer: 307-783-0333

County Attorney: 307-783-0550

Clerk of District Court: 307-783-0456

Human Services: 307-789-7194

Sheriff’s Office: 307-783-1000

Planning and Zoning: 307-783-0318

Fair Office: 307-783-0313

Public Health: 307-789-9203

CITY OF EVANSTON PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works will respond to phone calls or emails. There will be no change in services. Water, sewer, trash and street services will continue as normal. Call ahead and we can still get landfill passes for you. Public Works phone number is 783-6450. PLEASE remember DO NOT FLUSH anything down the toilet or drain that is NOT toilet paper! This includes paper towels, rags, shop towels, or any other item, INCLUDING FLUSHABLE WIPES! They may flush, but they clog your pipes and the city sewer mains.

UINTA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

At this time, we are not taking walk-ins. It you would like to be seen by us for any of the services we offer, we are open regular hours and see clients with appointments only.Please call us to schedule:

Evanston 307-789-9203 Open M-F 8 a.m. -12 p.m., 1-5 p.m.

Lyman 307-787-3800 Open W,TH,F 8 a.m. -12 p.m., 1-5 p.m.

WYOMING HEALTH FAIR BLOOD DRAWS, BRIDGER VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR

The Wyoming Health Fair blood draws that were scheduled for April 2nd, 3rd & 4th as well as the Community Health Fair in Bridger Valley, scheduled for April 25th, have all been CANCELLED as we navigate the pandemic of COVID-19.

EVANSTON PARKS & RECREATION CENTER

The Evanston Recreation Center will be closed to all patrons and all recreation programs have been canceled. These cancellations include swim lessons, fitness classes, youth sports, adult sports, gymnastics, martial arts, boxing, Action Camp, birthday parties, etc. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience, but we ask for your patience and understanding during this time.

ICHIBAN JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE

We will offer free fried rice or noodle also soft drink to anyone who may need,everyday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm until the end of March, if necessary we will extended time period.You can just visit Ichiban Japanese steakhouse to pick up it. Otherwise, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse is open as regular at this time.

SMITH’S FOOD & DRUG

We would like to invite our shoppers over 60 years of age to shop one hour before the store opens to the public. Please feel free to enter at 7 a.m. to help avoid the risk of sickness. As a result Smith’s new store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.