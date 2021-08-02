Bridger Valley sports return on MyLocalRadio.com with live football and volleyball throughout the fall season. This year’s schedule features over 30 regular-season games video streamed live online with select games available for listening on 99.1 KNYN. The season kicks off with defending state champions Lyman football against Malad on Friday, August 27.

Also back for another year is “Voice of the Valley” Cullen Holt. In addition to live games, his broadcasting schedule will feature season two of weekly sports talk show Valley Sports every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on KNYN and 4:30 p.m. on KADQ. Interviews with Bridger Valley athletes and coaches on Valley Viewpoints will continue to air weekdays at 3:00 p.m. on KNYN. Both shows will be available on-demand online.

CLICK HERE for a downloadable version of the 2021 fall broadcast schedule.