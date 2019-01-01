Little details goals to expand COVID-19 testing in Idaho

Little details goals to expand COVID-19 testing in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says ramping up COVID-19 testing and tracing is key to Idaho’s containment strategy and authorities hope be consistently testing 2% of the state’s population in the coming months.

Little spoke Friday at a news conference where a task force released recommendations for expanding testing in the state.

Among the goals are expanding testing across all populations, including symptomatic and asymptomatic people, and increasing spending on local testing capacity.

The state has in the past weeks struggled to increase testing.

Elke Shaw-Telloch, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare administrator for public health, said federal officials recommend testing 2% of the population each month.