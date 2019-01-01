SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and DAVID CRARY (AP) – Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people at the urging of conservative advocacy groups.

One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment. Another batch would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender they identify with.

LGBT activists say that if the bills are passed they would bring devastating harms to the transgender community, especially young people who want to play sports with the peers or yearn to undergo gender transition in consultation with counselors, parents and doctors.