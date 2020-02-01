BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Lawmakers in Idaho have considered ways to increase air travel in the state as flights have been reduced or eliminated in recent years, stunting economic growth.

Boise State Public Radio reported that Horizon Air stopped direct flights from the Lewiston airport to Boise two years ago and discontinued flights to Boise from Pocatello in 2006 and from Idaho Falls in 2010.

Lawmakers have argued that communities with fewer travel options are less attractive to businesses and movers, so they hired a consultant to figure out how to lure airlines back or increase existing flights.

Officials say the consultant is scheduled to work on the plan over the next three months.

Source: KBSX-FM