SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged its members to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s their turn, while announcing Tuesday that eight top leaders and most of their wives received their first doses.

Ninety-six-year-old church President Russell M. Nelson and the others are over the age of 70.

They received the shots in Utah, where the state’s plan has shifted to getting seniors vaccinated after first delivering shots to health care workers and first responders.

The faith said in a news release Tuesday that people must make their own decisions, but encouraged members to get vaccinated.