SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all worship services because of the spread of the coronavirus, a decision made just hours after Utah’s governor recommended gatherings be limited to no more than 100 people for at least the next two weeks.

The Utah-based faith sent a letter Thursday to members about a temporary suspension of all church activities until further notice.

The move came just one day after the faith announced it would hold a major conference in early April without attendees.