LAYTON, Utah — Layton, Utah police are investigating the discovery of the body of a middle-aged woman who was found on Tuesday in Kay’s Creek.

Police were notified of the body shortly before 5 p.m., by a man who lives in the area and spotted the body. Investigators are still working to confirm an identity, and police say it isn’t known at this time how the woman died or the time frame in which her remains have been in the creek.

An autopsy will be performed by a medical examiner to determine the cause of death.