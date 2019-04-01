BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Two environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming, saying it will harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife.

The groups filed the lawsuit Monday against the U.S. Forest Service. They contend Forest Service approval of the Crow Creek Pipeline Project violated the Endangered Species Act. Wyoming-based Lower Valley Energy has been trucking natural gas to customers in Afton, Wyoming, but officials say delivery is unreliable and the town has nearly run out several times.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry.