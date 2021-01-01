CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges a white sheriff’s deputy in Wyoming subjected a Black subordinate to years of racist name-calling and torment and finally “sham” discipline that led him to quit. Former Albany County sheriff’s Cpl. Jamin Johnson is suing former Patrol Sgt. Christian Handley in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. Johnson alleges Handley, who is white, called him the N-word and used racial epithets against him and other Black people for years. Handley declined to comment Monday. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans fired Handley after an internal review substantiated some of Johnson’s claims from before Appelhans took office in 2020. Appelhans said Monday he’s made several changes to address the problems.