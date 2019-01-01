Idaho lawmakers try to nail down presidential primary voting rules

BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) – Voters can wait until the last minute to choose a political party to participate in the Idaho Democratic or Republican presidential primaries in March under proposed legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday cleared the way for a hearing on the measure.

It replaces previous legislation that would have gone into effect with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s signature. That would have given Idaho voters a roughly two-week opportunity to change party affiliation.

The new legislation would go into effect this summer.

Democrats contended the original bill amounted to voter suppression. Republican Rep. Doug Ricks said he decided to change the bill to avoid drama.