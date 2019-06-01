SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) – Utah lawmakers want to know how a license plate with the phrase “DEPORTM” got approved despite state rules against expressing contempt for any race, religion or political opinion on vanity plates.

Concerned officials say that while people can say almost anything they want on a bumper sticker, license plates are different because those messages are approved by the state.

Lawmakers are expected to question the head of the Division of Motor Vehicles at a hearing on Wednesday.

It comes after the vanity plate got attention after a troubled commuter posted a photo of it online.