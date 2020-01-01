SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Booking photos taken by police when a person is arrested are often made public, but some experts say releasing someone’s mug shot can undermine the presumption of innocence, perpetuate racial stereotypes and leave an indelible stain on a person’s life.

Legislation proposed this year in Utah would ban police from releasing mug shots until a person has been convicted of a crime.

Florida, Delaware and North Dakota introduced similar measures this year while Illinois passed one in 2020.