CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — State lawmakers in Wyoming have helped remove ice and snow from the Wyoming State Capitol following a historic winter storm that brought about 31 inches of snow to Cheyenne last weekend.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that Republican House Speaker Eric Barlow, who lives near the building, learned on Sunday that water was dripping onto the House floor because of a vent that was blown open.

Barlow called Republican Rep. Barry Crago, another lawmaker who lives nearby, to help him get rid of ice and snow built up inside the ceiling vent.

Republican Sen. Affie Ellis and Republican Senate President Dan Dockstader also joined cleanups efforts.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle