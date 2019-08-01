Lawmaker wants to address violence directed at Native women

PROVO, Utah (AP) – Native American women face a murder rate that is more than 10 times the national average, and a Utah lawmaker wants to address the violence.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports Democratic state Rep. Angela Romero said her top priority this year is her proposal to create a task force aimed at studying violence against indigenous women.

Those crimes can be particularly challenging to investigate because they often involve many different agencies.

The task force would report to lawmakers about what gaps exist and create a road map to prevent and address future violence.

The Navajo Nation stretches across Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

Source: The Daily Herald