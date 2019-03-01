BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho law enforcement officials and prosecutors are voicing opposition to proposed legislation decriminalizing the use of illegal drugs.

The groups said Tuesday that the legislation put forward by Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne would allow a person to legally possess up to trafficking amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association put out the statement.

Burgoyne says the legislation is intended to put the focus more on treatment and less on prosecution and punishment.