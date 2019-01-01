CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has recorded its second known death due to the coronavirus. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Laramie County man died Tuesday after being hospitalized in Cheyenne for weeks. The Wyoming Department of Health announced the man’s death Wednesday. A Johnson County man hospitalized in Buffalo with the coronavirus died late last week. Wyoming has had close to 400 confirmed and suspected cases of the virus. Gov. Mark Gordon has urged people in Wyoming to stay at home except when absolutely necessary. He has ordered the shutdown of schools, bars and dining-in at restaurants through April 30.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune