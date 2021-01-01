CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Medical marijuana won’t be allowed on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation just yet after not enough people were present to vote on the proposal.

The Eastern Shoshone General Council lacked a quorum of 75 people to decide the issue Saturday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the council plans to reconvene June 12 for another vote on medical marijuana. The reservation’s other tribe, the Northern Arapaho, voted May 8 to decriminalize medical marijuana.

The Eastern Shoshone council passed several other resolutions, which are law on the reservation. They include allowing a new medical marijuana commission to regulate tribal-owned cultivation and extraction facilities for cannabis products.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune