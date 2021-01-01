KNYN/KADQ Radio Classifieds – Week of 6/1-6/11

~Selling:

Washer and dryer. Top load, GE washer and a Frigidaire dryer. $350

307-677-5694

~Selling:

7 commercial grade kitchen faucets. Brand new. $60/each.

307-799-5228

~Selling:

Traveling sprinkler $30

Entertainment center made out of dark wood $50

Changing table $25

Antique wheels for yard decoration – call for prices.

307-679-9815

~Selling:

Set of Corvette tires with white walls. Brand new. $200

Authentic Harley Davidson XL men’s jacket. $75

Call or text – 307-679-7826

~FREE:

Pickle jars and jelly jars.

307-789-5471

~Selling:

Tailgate for a 2005 Ford pickup.

“Ranch Hand” headache rack. $400

Chrome headache rack. $50

4 horsepower, mercury outboard motor. $100

435-752-4233

~Selling:

-Authentic Native American rendezvous drum with antlers along the perimeter. $2,000

-1957 Red TBird Convertible. Body and rims in great shape. The car does run but definitely needs some work. They’ve had a professional look over the car and it could easily be restored. Has been kept in storage on and off, they have all the paperwork for the car. $22,000. Serious offers only.

-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40

-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40

-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75

-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $200 for the set. **Price Drop**

-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40

-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30

-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $20 **Price Drop**

-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100

-Oak square table 42” x 40” $40 **Price Drop**

-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250

-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200

-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $50 **Price Drop**

-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.

-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $25 each. **Price Drop**

-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $80 **Price Drop**

-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25

-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $25 **Price Drop**

-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $75 **Price Drop**

-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $150. **Price Drop**

-Antique solid oak medicine cabinet. $50

-2 handmade oil paintings with red frames. $25/each

-Vintage school teachers oak desk $100

-Hoosier cabinet. Excellent condition $400

-2 file cabinets $10/piece

-Smith corona electric typewriter $20

-XL Ladies fringe FMC jacket. $50

-Women’s size 14 leather pants.

-2 ladies leather vests. One has embossed yellow roses, one is plain. $25/each

-Amish-made, oak children’s rocking bench. $85

307-789-5471