KNYN/KADQ Radio Classifieds – Week of 6/1-6/11

~Selling:
Washer and dryer. Top load, GE washer and a Frigidaire dryer. $350
307-677-5694
~Selling:
7 commercial grade kitchen faucets. Brand new. $60/each.
307-799-5228
~Selling:
Traveling sprinkler $30
Entertainment center made out of dark wood $50
Changing table $25
Antique wheels for yard decoration – call for prices.
307-679-9815
~Selling:
Set of Corvette tires with white walls. Brand new. $200
Authentic Harley Davidson XL men’s jacket. $75
Call or text – 307-679-7826
~FREE:
Pickle jars and jelly jars.
307-789-5471
~Selling:
Tailgate for a 2005 Ford pickup.
“Ranch Hand” headache rack. $400
Chrome headache rack. $50
4 horsepower, mercury outboard motor. $100
435-752-4233
~Selling:
-Authentic Native American rendezvous drum with antlers along the perimeter. $2,000
-1957 Red TBird Convertible. Body and rims in great shape. The car does run but definitely needs some work. They’ve had a professional look over the car and it could easily be restored. Has been kept in storage on and off, they have all the paperwork for the car. $22,000. Serious offers only.
-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40
-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40
-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75
-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $200 for the set. **Price Drop**
-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40
-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30
-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $20 **Price Drop**
-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100
-Oak square table 42” x 40” $40 **Price Drop**
-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250
-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200
-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $50 **Price Drop**
-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.
-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $25 each. **Price Drop**
-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $80 **Price Drop**
-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25
-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $25 **Price Drop**
-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $75 **Price Drop**
-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $150. **Price Drop**
-Antique solid oak medicine cabinet. $50
-2 handmade oil paintings with red frames. $25/each
-Vintage school teachers oak desk $100
-Hoosier cabinet. Excellent condition $400
-2 file cabinets $10/piece
-Smith corona electric typewriter $20
-XL Ladies fringe FMC jacket. $50
-Women’s size 14 leather pants.
-2 ladies leather vests. One has embossed yellow roses, one is plain. $25/each
-Amish-made, oak children’s rocking bench. $85
307-789-5471