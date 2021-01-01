~Selling:

Antique metal wheels for yard decoration. – Call for prices.

Sprinkler tractor, it’s the Ace brand. $40

Also ISO a couple hundred used red bricks.

307-679-9815

~Selling:

Rims and Tires. Toyo brand 275 tires. Aluminum size 18 rims. Fairly new, for light duty cars. $550.

Pioneer pellet stove. Comes with padding and pipes. Has a glass door. $475.

307-679-8837

~Selling:

Tika T3X light stainless steel, left handed, 243 rifle. $750 OBO

Remmington 700 Sendero 22-250 right handed, akley improved rifle. $800 OBO

Cabela’s Alaskan Guide 6-20X40 rifle scope duplex. $200

Aluminum hoop alloy steps for a Chevy half ton new body and up. $50.

307-677-1417

~Selling:

Bissel carpet shampooer with all attachments. $50

307-679-7826

~ISO:

A handyman or a high lift jack with a handle.

307-679-2335

~Selling:

A gold gym treadmill. $100 OBO

307-708-0551

~Selling:

A lawnmower. $20

307-679-6073

~Selling:

Fold up treadmill, runs well. $50

ISO: Someone to mow a lawn.

307-799-5228

~Selling:

A new, long black dress with pink flowers. Size 9/10. Originally from Maurices and still has the tags on it. $17.99.

Large canvas bag to store a Christmas tree. $15

307-789-5471

~Selling:

-1957 Red T-Bird Convertible. Body and rims in great shape. The car does run but definitely needs some work. They’ve had a professional look over the car and it could easily be restored. Has been kept in storage on and off, they have all the paperwork for the car. $22,000. Serious offers only.

-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40

-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40

-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75

-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $200 for the set. **Price Drop**

-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40

-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30

-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $20 **Price Drop**

-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100

-Oak square table 42” x 40” $40 **Price Drop**

-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250

-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200

-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $50 **Price Drop**

-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.

-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $25 each. **Price Drop**

-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $80 **Price Drop**

-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25

-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $25 **Price Drop**

-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $75 **Price Drop**

-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $150. **Price Drop**

-Antique solid oak medicine cabinet. $50

-2 handmade oil paintings with red frames. $25/each

-Vintage school teachers oak desk $100

-Hoosier cabinet. Excellent condition $400

-2 file cabinets $10/piece

-Smith corona electric typewriter $20

-XL Ladies fringe FMC jacket. $50

-Women’s size 14 leather pants.

-2 ladies leather vests. One has embossed yellow roses, one is plain. $25/each

-Amish-made, oak children’s rocking bench. $85

307-789-5471