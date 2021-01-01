ISO:

A car for a teenager. Needs to run and be reliable. 4 wheel drive preferred but not required. Looking for a car within the $1,200 to $1,500 range.

307-679-7599

~Selling:

An adjustable hospital bed. Comes with the side rail, remote and mattress base. Can deliver in Evanston. Very gently used. $395 OBO.

307-679-1613

~Selling:

A new, long black dress with pink flowers. Size 9/10. Originally from Maurices and still has the tags on it. $17.99.

Large canvas bag to store a Christmas tree. $15

307-789-5471

~Selling:

2 rifles. Call for details.

307-747-0437

~Selling:

Trampoline with a net. It’s 3 years old, very gently used. Have the stakes to put in the ground. $125

Total Gym 1700 Club workout machine. $125

2018 Dodge front bumper. Brand new. Make an offer.

Couch with a queen sleeper. Grey couch, basset brand. Gently used, smoke and pet free home. $400

Modern terracotta table lamp $15

Under the sink, roll-out waste basket $15

Ronco rotisserie oven with accessories $30 OBO

White pantry shelves with brackets. Would make great bookshelves. Made out of melamine board. 12″ deep, about 6-8′ long. $40

Breadmaker $15

Pipe bender, it’s hydraulic. Never been used. $75

Truck bed toolbox. It’s black and waterproof. Sides slide up for more storage. $50

Text preferred – 307-677-5059 – Or best offer on any items. Can deliver items if needed.

~Selling:

-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40

-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40

-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75

-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $200 for the set. **Price Drop**

-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40

-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30

-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $20 **Price Drop**

-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100

-Oak square table 42” x 40” $40 **Price Drop**

-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250

-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200

-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $50 **Price Drop**

-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.

-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $25 each. **Price Drop**

-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $80 **Price Drop**

-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25

-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $25 **Price Drop**

-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $75 **Price Drop**

-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $150. **Price Drop**

-Antique solid oak medicine cabinet. $50

-2 handmade oil paintings with red frames. $25/each

-Vintage school teachers oak desk $100

-Hoosier cabinet. Excellent condition $400

-2 file cabinets $10/piece

-Smith corona electric typewriter $20

-XL Ladies fringe FMC jacket. $50

-Women’s size 14 leather pants.

-2 ladies leather vests. One has embossed yellow roses, one is plain. $25/each

-Amish-made, oak children’s rocking bench. $85

307-789-5471