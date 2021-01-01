-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40
-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40
-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75
-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $200 for the set. **Price Drop**
-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40
-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30
-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $20 **Price Drop**
-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100
-Oak square table 42” x 40” $40 **Price Drop**
-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250
-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200
-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $50 **Price Drop**
-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.
-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $25 each. **Price Drop**
-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $80 **Price Drop**
-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25
-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $25 **Price Drop**
-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $75 **Price Drop**
-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $150. **Price Drop**
-2 file cabinets $10/piece