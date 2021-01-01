-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40
-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40
-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75
-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $200 for the set. **Price Drop**
-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40
-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30
-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $20  **Price Drop**
-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100
-Oak square table 42” x 40” $40  **Price Drop**
-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250
-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200
-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $50  **Price Drop**
-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.
-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $25 each.  **Price Drop**
-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $80  **Price Drop**
-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25
-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $25  **Price Drop**
-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $75  **Price Drop**
-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $150.  **Price Drop**

-Antique solid oak medicine cabinet. $50
-2 handmade oil paintings with red frames. $25/each
-Vintage school teachers oak desk $100
-Hoosier cabinet. Excellent condition $400
-2 file cabinets $10/piece
-Smith corona electric typewriter $20
-XL Ladies fringe FMC jacket. $50
-Women’s size 14 leather pants.
-2 ladies leather vests. One has embossed yellow roses, one is plain. $25/each
-Amish-made, oak children’s rocking bench. $85
307-789-5471
 
~Selling:
Antique metal wheels. Great yard decoration. Best Offer.
307-679-9815
 
~Selling:
2 older dressers. Best Offer.
Antique singer sewing machine. Best Offer
307-780-3008
 
~Selling:
2003 Toyota Camry. Call for details
307-799-5800 Or 307-679-1034
~LOST WALLET: Hot pink wallet with clasp. ID inside.
If found, call 307-371-5469.