For Sale:

1989 Ford F150. Mechanics special. It runs and drives. $400

307-466-3261

For Sale:

2003 Toyota Camry. 245,000 miles. Good running car.

307-679-1034

Or

307-799-5800

For Sale:

-Brand new pasta making machine. $15

-4 channel network DVR home surveillance system. It has night vision and it’s waterproof. 500 gigabyte memory card. Brand new. $100 for just the surveillance system. Bundle with a brand new Visio flatscreen for $185 OBO.

-Superchip for Ford. Works with gas and diesel Fords. Program your engine, check your engine codes, etc. Brand new. $225

-Austroflamm wood chip pellet stove fireplace. Can heat up to 2500 sq. ft. Never been used. $900

-Heavy duty linen curtain with big embroidered butterflies. From Egypt. 7ft wide, 8ft long. $150

307-799-5228