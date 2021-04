~ISO:

2 x 4s or plywood. 307-679-9815

~Selling:

2 Older dressers – best offer.

Antique Singer sewing machine – best offer.

307-780-3008

~Selling:

An electric kenmore dryer $100

~Selling:

1989 Ford F150 – mechanics special. Runs and drives. $450

307-466-3261

~Selling:

An adjustable hospital bed and mattress. Comes with the side rail, remote and mattress base. Can deliver in Evanston. Very gently used. $450 OBO

307-679-1613.

~Selling:

Trampoline with a net. It’s 3 years old, very gently used. $125

Total Gym 1700 Club workout machine. $125

Solid golden oak bedroom set with a queen/full headboard, 2 nightstands and a dresser with a mirror. $300

2018 Dodge front bumper. Brand new. Make an offer.

Couch with a queen sleeper. Gently used, smoke and pet free home. $400

Table lamp $15

Under the sink, roll-out waste basket $15

Ronco rotisserie oven with accessories $50

2 Christmas trees, both 6 ft tall. 1 slim, 1 regular. $15 / each.

White pantry shelves with brackets. 12″ deep, about 6-8′ long. $40

Solid oak boards with one rounded edge. 10.5″ x 1/4″, Make an offer

Breadmaker $15

Pipe bender $85

Back massager $25.

Text preferred – 307-677-5059