KNYN/KADQ Radio Classifieds – Week of 3/29-4/2

For Sale: Kenmore dryer $150 OBO

307-679-5627

For Sale: Two older dressers. $30 / each.

307-780-3008

For Sale: An adjustable hospital bed and mattress. Comes with the side rail, remote and mattress base. Can deliver in Evanston. Very gently used. $500 OBO

307-679-1613.

For Sale: 1995 Geo Tracker. Needs new belts and a battery. Timing chain should be looked at. Great project car. $300

307-677-3191

For Sale: 5 bumb lambs. $50 each.

435-793-5655

For Sale: 2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75

-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $300 for the set.

-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40

-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30

-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $25

-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100

-Oak square table 42” x 40” $75

-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250

-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200

-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $75.

-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.

-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $35 each.

-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $100

-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25

-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $50

-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $90

-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $250

Call 307-789-5741.