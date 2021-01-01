For Sale:
-Kids desk 7 drawers. 40 wide x 20 deep x 24 tall. In good condition, just needs some paint. Asking $10
-2 Wall sconces/candle holders 12 1/2 by 4 1/2″. Asking $15.
-2014 25′ Motorhome, 1 slide out, sleeps 6, has a queen Serta bed for the master and a queen bed above the cab, dinette converts to double bed, has 7 seat belts, Air Assisted Suspension, 32″ Flat Screen TV, Super clean, beautiful coach, excellent condition. Asking $53,900.
Call or text 307-799-5702.
For Sale:
**Text for prices and exact measurements.**
-Stand up chest propane smoker. $75
-Golden oak bedroom set: dresser with tri-fold mirror, nightstand, full/queen headboard. $350
-Single headboard and frame for full/queen bed. $25
-Sleeper couch. Excellent condition, gently used. Queen size pull out bed, only been slept on once. $550
-Terracotta, western style clay lamp for side table. $15
-Roll-out waste basket for underneath a kitchen sink. $15
-Ronco countertop rotisserie oven with accessories. $75
-Two 6.5 ft Christmas trees. One slim, one regular. $15 each.
-White pantry shelves and brackets, 12″ deep. $40
-Oak window shelf for a basement window. $20
-Pipe bender, still in the box. $85
-Bumper, fits a 2018 Dodge truck. Make an offer.
-Playstation 2. $75 OBO.
-Xbox. $50
-Fitness reality cloud walker elliptical. $60
Text preferred 307-677-5059.
For Sale:
-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40
-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40
-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75
-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $300 for the set.
-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40
-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30
-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $25
-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100
-Oak square table 42” x 40” $75
-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250
-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200
-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $75.
-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.
-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $35 each.
-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $100
-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25
-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $50
-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $90
-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $250
Call 307-789-5741.
For Sale:
-2 end table lamps. $60 / each
-Loveseat. Good condition. Light tan/beige. $250
Call 307-789-5471
For Sale:
Kenmore dryer. $300
Call Peggy at 307-679-5627
Looking For:
Raspberry clippings. If you’re clearing out your raspberry patch, call this person.
307-921-4872