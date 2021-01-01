For Sale:

-Kids desk 7 drawers. 40 wide x 20 deep x 24 tall. In good condition, just needs some paint. Asking $10

-2 Wall sconces/candle holders 12 1/2 by 4 1/2″. Asking $15.

-2014 25′ Motorhome, 1 slide out, sleeps 6, has a queen Serta bed for the master and a queen bed above the cab, dinette converts to double bed, has 7 seat belts, Air Assisted Suspension, 32″ Flat Screen TV, Super clean, beautiful coach, excellent condition. Asking $53,900.

Call or text 307-799-5702.

For Sale:

**Text for prices and exact measurements.**

-Stand up chest propane smoker. $75

-Golden oak bedroom set: dresser with tri-fold mirror, nightstand, full/queen headboard. $350

-Single headboard and frame for full/queen bed. $25

-Sleeper couch. Excellent condition, gently used. Queen size pull out bed, only been slept on once. $550

-Terracotta, western style clay lamp for side table. $15

-Roll-out waste basket for underneath a kitchen sink. $15

-Ronco countertop rotisserie oven with accessories. $75

-Two 6.5 ft Christmas trees. One slim, one regular. $15 each.

-White pantry shelves and brackets, 12″ deep. $40

-Oak window shelf for a basement window. $20

-Pipe bender, still in the box. $85

-Bumper, fits a 2018 Dodge truck. Make an offer.

-Playstation 2. $75 OBO.

-Xbox. $50

-Fitness reality cloud walker elliptical. $60

Text preferred 307-677-5059.

For Sale:

-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40

-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40

-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75

-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $300 for the set.

-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40

-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30

-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $25

-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100

-Oak square table 42” x 40” $75

-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250

-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200

-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $75.

-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.

-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $35 each.

-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $100

-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25

-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $50

-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $90

-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $250

Call 307-789-5741.

For Sale:

-2 end table lamps. $60 / each

-Loveseat. Good condition. Light tan/beige. $250

Call 307-789-5471

For Sale:

Kenmore dryer. $300

Call Peggy at 307-679-5627

Looking For:

Raspberry clippings. If you’re clearing out your raspberry patch, call this person.

307-921-4872