For Sale:

-Kids desk 7 drawers. 40 wide x 20 deep x 24 tall. In good condition, just needs some paint. Asking $10

-2 Wall sconces/candle holders 12 1/2 by 4 1/2″. Asking $15.

-2014 25′ Motorhome, 1 slide out, sleeps 6, has a queen Serta bed for the master and a queen bed above the cab, dinette converts to double bed, has 7 seat belts, Air Assisted Suspension, 32″ Flat Screen TV, Super clean, beautiful coach, excellent condition. Asking $53,900.

Call or text 307-799-5702.

Looking For:

An antenna for a CB radio

307-799-5228.

Concrete blocks. Preferably 8″ X 8″ X 16″. Okay if they’re used, as long as they’re clean. Can pick up.

307-708-1509.