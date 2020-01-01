Looking For: A folding ping pong table. Preferably one that is 108″ x 60″ x .5″. 307-921-4872.

For Sale: Dining room table and 6 chairs. Made of blonde oak. Table is 6ft long with 2 pop up leaves, it extends out to 8 ft long. $400 OBO. 307-679-5824.

For Sale: Tikka T3x Lite stainless 243 left-handed rifle. It comes with extra clips. It’s about a year and a half old. $750. 307-677-1417.

For Sale: Nice 5 ft couch, blue and white. Great for a small space. New from RC Wiley at $325, asking $150. In excellent condition

Kids desk 7 drawers. 40 wide x 20 deep x 24 tall. In good condition, just needs some paint. Asking $20

2 Wall sconces/candle holders 12 1/2 by 4 1/2″. Asking $15.

2014 25′ Motorhome, 1 slide out, sleeps 6, has a queen Serta bed for the master and a queen bed above the cab, dinette converts to double bed, has 7 seat belts, Air Assisted Suspension, 32″ Flat Screen TV, Super clean, beautiful coach, excellent condition. Asking $53,900.

Call or text 307-799-5702.

For Sale: 2009 Ford Expedition for sale. Only 81,000 miles. Runs great and in great condition. $9,000 or best offer. Call or text 307-679-8019.