Looking For:

A freezer. Preferably an upright freezer but a chest freezer is ok.

307-679-0331.

For Sale:

-Sleep sound machine that makes white noise. Rainstorm and waterfall noises. Adjustable settings. Small and portable. $10

-Men’s size 12 dress shoes. Black, full grain leather, Hunter Bay brand. $20

Call or text 307-679-4379.

For Sale:

**Text for prices and exact measurements.**

-Propane smoker.

-Golden oak bedroom set: dresser with tri-fold mirror, nightstand, full/queen headboard.

-Jewelry box with several drawers, ~ 3ft tall.

-Single headboard and frame for full/queen bed.

-Sleeper couch. Excellent condition, gently used. Queen size pull out bed, only been slept on once.

-Fireplace tool set.

-Clay lamp for side table.

-Counter top ice maker.

-Roll-out waste basket for underneath a kitchen sink.

-Ronco countertop rotisserie oven with accessories.

-6ft Christmas tree.

-White pantry shelves and brackets.

-Oak window shelf for a basement window.

-Birch wall shelf.

-Pipe bender.

-Fender, fits a 2018 Dodge truck.

-Back massager that sits on a chair.

-Playstation 2.

-Xbox.

Text preferred 307-677-5059.

For Sale:

-Child’s amish-made oak rocking bench, it has two hearts cut out of the back. $85

-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $40

-Antique patchwork quilt. Hand stitched. $40

-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $75

-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $300 for the set.

-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $40

-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30

-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $25

-Decorative Christmas sled. Has round light bulbs on it and a battery pack to automatically turn the lights on and off. $100

-Oak square table 42” x 40” $75

-Oak round table, 42” in diameter. Comes with 4 upholstered chairs. $250

-Oak round table, 62” in diameter. $200

-Small, oak drop leaf table. 25” x 18” without the leaves up. $75.

-2 authentic wine barrels, 37” tall. $50 each.

-2 signed oil paintings from the Ballet West auction. Sugar plum fairy from The Nutcracker and ballerinas from Swan Lake. $35 each.

-Hand carved wooden bear statue. 3 ft tall. Holding a welcome sign. Has been kept indoors, in excellent condition. $100

-3/4 length white mink women’s coat. Size large. Sleeves are a bit short. $25

-Donna Sawyer brand golden striped coat with fur collar. 3/4 length. Women’s size large. $50

-Small, short red fox fur jacket. $90

-Rendezvous trader blanket coat. Dark green with small red hearts. Size medium. $250

Call 307-789-5741.

For Sale:

A herd bumper. Made out of aluminum. Fits a 2010-2014 Chevy. Call for more details.

307-679-0910

For Sale:

-Kids desk 7 drawers. 40 wide x 20 deep x 24 tall. In good condition, just needs some paint. Asking $15.

-2 Wall sconces/candle holders 12 1/2 by 4 1/2″. Asking $15.

-2014 25′ Motorhome, 1 slide out, sleeps 6, has a queen Serta bed for the master and a queen bed above the cab, dinette converts to double bed, has 7 seat belts, Air Assisted Suspension, 32″ Flat Screen TV, Super clean, beautiful coach, excellent condition. Asking $53,900.

Call or text 307-799-5702.