For Sale: Delta Classic kitchen faucet. Brand new, still in the box. $60. 307-789-0824.

To Giveaway: 4×8 ft pieces of drywall. Free. 307-679-0822.

For Sale: Dining room table and 6 chairs made of blonde oak. Table is 6 ft long but has 2 pop up leaves. When the leaves are up, the table is 8 ft long. $400 OBO. 307-679-5824.

For Sale:

-Crystal table lamp. $20

-Tall brown vase with poinsettia flowers. $20

-Large glass decorative deer. $10

-24 inch girls pink and white bicycle. $30

-Child’s amish-made oak rocking bench, it has two hearts cut out of the back. $100

-Holly Hobbie vintage homemade quilt, about queen size. $50

-3 Oak tables, various sizes = various prices. Call for information.

-2 drawer black dresser with a gold design on it. $85

-Antique cherrywood chest of drawers and cherrywood dresser with a mirror. $350 for the set.

-Metal art piece made of farm equipment. Very heavy. 53 inches tall, 53 inches wide. $50

-Leather footstool that is shaped like a turtle. $30

-Small, narrow cabinet. It has Victorian lady faces painted on it. $30.

307-789-5741

For Sale:

Craftsman router table. Comes with a bunch of accessories. 307-677-0829.

To Giveaway:

Goats to be donated to a 4-H or FFA member.

Plenty of land to be donated to a 4-H or FFA member to raise their own livestock on.

This is open to anyone in Uinta county.

For more information or for questions, contact Ryan 307-679-3151.

For Sale:

5 blue heeler and 5 border collie puppies. They are ready to go, they just need their shots. $200/each. Located in Woodruff, UT. 435-881-4608.